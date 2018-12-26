“Apple Watch can be an excellent health monitor just by wearing it, but there are some opt-in features that you need to turn on to access,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Even if you don’t plan on working out with Apple Watch, you may want to double check that these health-monitoring features are turned on so you can get the most out of the Apple Watch.”

“First, make sure you’re running the latest version of watchOS, the software that powers your Apple Watch,” Hall writes. “Some features require newer versions of watchOS to work, and all features work best when your Apple Watch is up-to-date.”

“The built-in heart rate sensor on Apple Watch powers a variety of useful heart monitoring features that passively work in the background,” Hall writes. “If you have Apple Watch Series 1 or later (sorry, the original Apple Watch is excluded), your Apple Watch can alert you when it detects three things: High Heart Rate, Low Heart Rate, [and] Irregular Rhythm.”

MacDailyNews Take: Got your first Apple Watch as a gift? Congratulations and welcome to the Apple Watch party! Close those rings daily!