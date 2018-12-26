“The idea that Apple could continue using the notch in 2019 doesn’t come as a surprise as the 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone XS Max and iPhone XRs are new models, and Apple typically keeps its designs around for at least 2 generations,” Lee reports. “What’s interesting is the suggestion that Apple could opt for the hole-in display which is a design that Huawei and Samsung have recently put forward.”
As far as I know, the 2019 iPhone still uses Notch, and in 2020 will use hole in display.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Exchanging one inelegant kludge for another is a lose-lose design decision.