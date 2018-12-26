“If you’re not a particularly huge fan of the notched design on the iPhone, you’ll have to get used to it or seek out an alternative because according to leakster Ice Universe, Apple is apparently sticking with the notched design until at least 2020, following which they are expected to use a hole-in display,” Tyler Lee reports for Ubergizmo.

“The idea that Apple could continue using the notch in 2019 doesn’t come as a surprise as the 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone XS Max and iPhone XRs are new models, and Apple typically keeps its designs around for at least 2 generations,” Lee reports. “What’s interesting is the suggestion that Apple could opt for the hole-in display which is a design that Huawei and Samsung have recently put forward.”

As far as I know, the 2019 iPhone still uses Notch, and in 2020 will use hole in display. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 23, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Exchanging one inelegant kludge for another is a lose-lose design decision.