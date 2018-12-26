“Imagine playing a co-op shooter like Fortnite Battle Royale or PUBG on a VR headset — in real-time, with zero lag — all through your phone, while traveling in a fleet of self-driving cars going 200 miles an hour,” Digital Trends reports. “Sit tight, because the future of gaming, and everything else, is about to change forever.”

“While you may be thinking that 5G is just a little faster, a little more reliable, and a little newer, it’s actually more than that. It’s a massive breakthrough that’s going to change the way devices connect to the internet, and more importantly, to each other,” Digital Trends reports. “In fact, as 5G rolls out over the next two years, it’s going to change everything that uses a wireless connection; at this point, it is pretty much everything.”

“It’s like going from streaming one Netflix movie in HD, to streaming 400 films in 8k at the same time,” Digital Trends reports. “You’ll be able to interact with people, objects, or characters controlled by someone else, with no lag on either side. Play a real-time first-person shooter on your phone. Control virtual objects with other people simultaneously. Put on a headset and fly a drone or drive a car that’s somewhere else, in real life. Or, better yet, let it drive itself.”

MacDailyNews Note: From IEEE: The inconvenient truth of future 5G networks is that their increased high-speed bandwidth, and the use of the millimeter wave spectrum (the radio spectrum above 30 gigahertz) to achieve it, comes at a price: Those radio signals barely propagate around the corners of buildings. To overcome this issue, the strategy has been a combination of small cells with massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas to increase coverage. Small cell deployment will be so extensive that the Small Cell Forum predicts 5G small cell will overtake 4G small cells by 2024. The total installed base of 5G or multimode small cells will reach 13.1 million by 2025, constituting more than one-third of the total small cells in use. So, how do you manage to get all of these small cells dispersed throughout a city landscape where buildings are everywhere and there’s little open space for signals to travel? Engineers at Vodafone, headquartered in the United Kingdom, have come up with an ingenious solution: make manhole covers do double duty as antennas for mobile communications. Read more here.