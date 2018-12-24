Dear MacDailyNews readers and commenters,

Amidst the Christmas news slowdown, we can all look forward to 2019 which — with expectations of an all-new Mac Pro, an Apple streaming service with high-end content for Apple devices, Apple Watch Series 5, “iPhone 11,” lucky iOS 13, and much more — we expect Apple, now more fully moved into Apple Park, will double-down on execution and quality, making for their most successful year ever!

As we enjoy spending time with family and friends, we want to thank you so much for visiting MacDailyNews throughout the year and for making us a part of your day. We really appreciate it!

An extra special thanks to those who regularly send us links to interesting articles – you know who you are – thank you, thank you, thank you!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

— MacDailyNews