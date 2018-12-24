“Amid worries of an iPhone sales slowdown, Apple on Friday took steps to goose demand by expanding a promotional upgrade program for its latest iPhone XS and XR handsets to major markets around the world,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “In the U.S., customers can receive up to $450 when trading in an iPhone X, $350 for an iPhone 8 Plus or $300 for an iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 Plus. The higher than normal trade-in value is subsequently applied to the purchase of a new iPhone XS Max, XS or XR, effectively lowering upgrade pricing for existing iPhone owners.”

“According to regional Apple websites, similar offers are now available in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Taiwan,” Campbell reports. “Beyond North America and Asia, a clutch of European countries — Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK — are also included in the promotion.”

“The limited time promotion augments Apple’s GiveBack program which normally offers prices on the low end of the trade-in spectrum,” Campbell reports. “Typically, customers can find better deals through third-party firms.”

MacDailyNews Take: By hook or by crook, Apple will move iPhones.