“Today Patently Apple discovered a new patent application from Apple in Europe that relates to extensive exercise programs that could match the quality of a personal trainer once set up,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “In one example, Apple notes that a machine learning methodology could be employed in developing a detailed plan that will track a user’s progress using an array of exercise equipment at a gym.”

Apple’s patent background states, “For those with the financial means and desire, a personal trainer or a health coach can be excellent resource for achieving fitness goals. However, the costs associated with utilizing a personal trainer or health coach may be prohibitive for many people.”

“Apple’s invention covers systems, methods, and computer-readable medium, for providing customized exercise-related recommendations,” Purcher reports. “[An Apple patent application illustration shows] an example flow for maintaining a machine-learning model utilized to provide customized exercise-related recommendations.”

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This sounds like something we and many others would love to have on their iPhones and iPads. It could take data from the various machines and help guide the user along to increasing weights, resistance, paces, etc.