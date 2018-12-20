“Her suggestion: If Apple must taketh away… it should giveth back, too,” Marino-Nachison reports. “‘We support Apple’s decision to stop ‘providing unit sales data for iPhone, iPad and Mac’ because we believe that it tethers Apple’s valuation to its hardware roots of the past, not the future,’ Martin wrote. ‘We believe Apple is an ‘ecosystem company’ and that valuation should be based on (and we would like to see more metrics about: unique user growth; trends in churn rates (i.e., average life-span) and trends in average lifetime revenue per user.'”
Marino-Nachison reports, “And Barron’s Jack Hough, wrote: “If Apple can get investors to focus less on how its quarterly iPhone volumes compare with guesses, and more on bottom-line results, it could be viewed less as a hit-or-miss gadget maker and more as a digital staple seller.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s competitors do not regularly report quarterly smartphone, tablet, or personal computer unit sales, either.
