“When Apple announced tvOS 12 for Apple TV, there weren’t many new features,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “There was support for Dolby Atmos audio and some new screensavers, but the big one was ‘zero sign-on.’”

“Apple said in June this would be coming later in the year, and it looks like the company might have enabled the feature just in time,” Lovejoy reports. “It wasn’t supported when tvOS 12 came out of beta in September, and there were varying reports that the Charter Spectrum TV [app] would launch on December 3rd, then 13th. However, it still hasn’t arrived, and Apple has quietly changed the promise of a Charter Spectrum app from ‘later this year’ to ‘coming soon‘ (via AppleInsider).”

MacDailyNews Take: Spectrum is slow and late? Shocker.