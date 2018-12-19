“Apple really wants you to watch its latest Carpool Karaoke episodes. So much so, that it has been pushing notifications to iPhone users – something the company views as a big no-no in its own developer guidelines,” Alan Martin writes for The Inquirer.

“Apple’s App Store policies are quite clear on this point,” Martin writes. “‘Notifications must not be required for the app to function, and should not be used for advertising, promotions, or direct marketing purposes or to send sensitive personal or confidential information,’ Apple writes. ‘Abuse of these services may result in revocation of your privileges,’ the guidelines continue, though somehow we can’t see Apple giving Apple a slap on the wrist.”

“To add insult to injury, the notification – which seems to have been doing the rounds on December 7 and again on December 14 – doesn’t appear to be based on preferences,” Martin writes. “With anything vaguely controversial reportedly blackballed by Tim Cook, it wouldn’t be surprising if these notifications became a staple of Apple’s promotion tactics going forwards – unless the backlash is so loud it can’t be ignored.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: In our best Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook voice: “Bad form, Apple! Bad form!”