“Twitter is finally introducing an easy way to switch between chronological and algorithmically determined timelines in its app,” Nicole Nguyen reports for BuzzFeed News.

“Starting today, Twitter users on iOS can tap a new icon (represented by the sparkle emoji) in the top-right corner of the app to see the most recent tweets in their timeline, rather than having to go into their settings to switch,” Nguyen reports. “A version of the feature is rolling out to web and Android users ‘in the next few weeks.'”

Nguyen reports, “While Twitter has claimed that ‘people find Twitter more relevant and useful’ when the “best tweets” are shown first, it acknowledged that some people preferred to see the most recent tweets instead.”

MacDailyNews Take: iOS Twitter toggles, rejoice! Yes, you’ll have to wait, fragmandroid settlers. You’re used to that.