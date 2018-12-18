“Paul McCartney has partnered with Emma Stone to create a new video for his anti-bullying song, ‘ Who Cares ,’ from his 2018 album Egypt Station ,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “The new musical short is available now as an Apple Music exclusive.”

“McCartney’s latest album was released in September this year,” Potuck reports. “The hour-long, 16-track release includes the song ‘Who Cares’ which tackles the subject of bullying.”

Potuck reports, “The video uses an abstract approach to share the anti-bullying message of the song.”

Your first look at @PaulMcCartney's new musical short is here! Watch #WhoCares now, only on Apple Music! https://t.co/NpUNDf6us3 pic.twitter.com/bI2wMQLvFe — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 17, 2018

Read more in the full article here.

“‘We need a shift in consciousness to make 2019 a year of caring,’ said Kathy Eldon, CEO of Creative Visions, which spearheaded the project with L.A.-based production company Subtractive,” Cynthia Littleton reports for Variety. “‘We had a big idea and $5,’ said Subtractive CEO Kyle Schember. At the post-screening Q&A there were heaps of praise for the top-flight production team assembled for a pic that runs under 10 minutes. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren worked with Stone on the movie that won her an Oscar, 2016’s ‘La La Land.'”

“The video was shot over two days in early October on a stage in Brooklyn,” Littleton reports. “Scheduling was a challenge. Gutierrez informed the crowd that McCartney stipulates his working hours outside of the concert stage are 12 to 6, ‘which is probably why he looks that good.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: See the video via Apple Music here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Arline M.” for the heads up.]