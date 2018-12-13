“The folks at Italian software maker EYECAD VR have reached out to Architosh earlier today to inform us of their relatively new product offering,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh. “And they have a catchy cool tagline also — ‘Reality is not enough.'”

“While the product is young, the company importantly made a note to Architosh that their latest release is available for Apple’s macOS platform,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Working from Piazza Federico di Svevia, Syracuse, Italy, the award-winning tech startup has three products within the same range — eyecad VR, eyecad VR Advanced, and eyecad VR Pro.”

Frausto-Robledo writes, “With eyecad VR you import your models from a variety of software systems and execute high-quality real-time renders and VRs.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Here, check out these videos: