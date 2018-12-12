“Apple Watch seems set to be one of the most popular gifts this season, and with millions of new users joining the fold I thought it might be useful to share some of the less known settings that might help you get more from using the device,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“If you find you don’t feel the taps on your wrist your Apple Watch you can increase the intensity of the haptic feedback strength (or even reduce it if it is too much),” Evans writes. “Adjust feedback intensity through the Watch app on iPhone, where you choose My Watch>Sounds & Haptics>Haptic Strength.”

“You can set your Apple Watch so that it shows the last app while in session, within 2 minutes of last use, within 1 hour of last use or always when you raise your wrist,” Evans writes. “These settings can be adjusted under the Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > General > Wake Screen.”

MacDailyNews Take: Also, try this one, if you don’t like the tiny app icons on the Home screen in grid view, press the Digital Crown to go to the Home screen, then firmly press the display, then tap List View.