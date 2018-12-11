“AMD could be extending its lines of Radeon Pro Vega GPUs that could be used in a future Mac refresh early in 2019, according to identifiers in a recent macOS Mojave update,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“AMD’s Vega 16 and Vega 20 GPUs arrived on the MacBook Pro on November 14, offered as discrete graphics upgrades replacing the Radeon Pro 555X and Radeon Pro 560X,” Owen reports. “It appears that Apple may already be looking towards using other unannounced Vega GPU variants.”

“Patches to Linux kernel drivers were found on Friday to include references to a number of PCI IDs that don’t correspond to currently-available Vega GPUs, reports Phoronix,” Owen reports. “One more PCI ID accompanied five existing Vega 20 PCI IDs in the Linux driver, while six more new PCI IDs are said to relate to Vega 10. ”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Mac mini GPU option bump coming soon?