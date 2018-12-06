“Allo, once the vanguard platform of Google’s plans for messaging, will officially shut down in March 2019,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Until April people will be able to export any existing conversation histories they have, Google said in a blog post. Allo was originally launched in September 2016,” Fingas reports. “The platform never gained widespread popularity however, and features like Smart Reply, GIFs, and desktop support were eventually wrapped backed into the Android Messages app.”

“Allo is available for both iPhone and Android,” Fingas reports. “On the former, Allo users will have to switch to alternatives like iOS Messages…”

