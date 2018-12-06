“watchOS 5.1.2 comes one month after the release of watchOS 5.1.1, an update that introduced new emoji and color watch faces and addressed a bricking bug that had been introduced with watchOS 5.1,” Clover reports. “watchOS 5.1.2 introduces the long-awaited ECG feature for Apple Watch Series 4 models in the United States.”
“The watchOS 5.1.2 update also brings new complications for the Infograph watch faces on the Apple Watch Series 4,” Clover reports. “Complications that have been added include Mail, Messages, Home, Maps, Apple News, Find My Friends, Phone, and Remote, all of which can now be assigned to the available complication slots on the Infograph watch face.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we have ECG and it works! Those new complication additions makes the Infograph watch face much more useful, too.