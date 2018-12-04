“The adoption rate for iOS 12 is considerably faster than that of iOS 11, Apple has confirmed, with new figures revealing the latest generation of the company’s operating system for iPhones, iPads, and the iPod touch is now installed on 70 percent of all iOS-based devices,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Released in Apple’s Developer Site, the latest results as of December 3 advise iOS 12 is installed on 72 percent of all compatible iOS devices released in the last four years,” Owen reports. “Of the remainder, iOS 11 is running on 21 percent, while the last 7 percent combines all earlier iOS releases. Expanding the results to all devices in use, iOS 11 is used on 21 percent of hardware, with a 70 percent share occupied by iOS 12, and a combined 9 percent share for earlier releases.”

“The data indicates that iOS 12 is being adopted by users at a far greater rate than when iOS 11 was released and had to acquire an install base from iOS 10,” Owen reports. “Similar results released in December 4, 2017 covering all iOS devices revealed only 59 percent had moved onto iOS 11 by that time, with 33 percent still running iOS 10.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This stellar performance – and yet another reason why developers build their apps for iOS and then dumb them down for porting to fragmandroid. SEE ALSO:

Apple’s iOS 12 utterly shames Google’s Android 9 Pie – November 29, 2018