“Apple Inc. shares slumped again Tuesday following a report that the tech giant is considering promotional tactics such as promotional discounts and trade-ins to boost iPhone sales over the key holiday shopping period,” Martin Baccardax reports for TheStreet.

“Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Apple reshuffled some of its global marketing staff in October in order to address disappointing iPhone sales, just weeks after a new suite of models, including the XS and the XR, was launched in late September,” Baccardax reports. “Apple shares were marked 2.28% lower at the opening bell Tuesday and changing hands at $180.61 each, a move that takes the decline from its October 3 peak to around 22% and values the Cupertino, Calif.-based group at just over $858 billion.”

“The reports come in the wake of a decision by Apple to no longer provide detailed numbers for the sale of it individual products, such as iPhones and Mac computers,” Baccardax reports. “The decision to scrap that guidance, as well as forecasts for December quarter sales of around $91 billion over the three months ending in December, overshadowed a stronger-than-expected September quarter which saw better-than-expected earnings of $2.91 per share and group revenues of $62.9 billion, and sent shares tumbling to their biggest single-day decline since 2014.”

