“Tumblr will permanently ban adult content from its platform on December 17th in a move that will eradicate porn-related communities on the platform and fundamentally alter how the service is used,” Shannon Liao reports for The Verge. “The new policy’s announcement comes just days after Tumblr was removed from Apple’s iOS App Store over a child pornography incident, but it extends far beyond that matter alone. ‘Adult content will no longer be allowed here,’ the company flatly states in a blog post set to be published on Monday.”

“After December 17th, any explicit posts will be flagged and deleted by algorithms. For now, Tumblr is emailing users who have posted adult content flagged by algorithms and notifying them that their content will soon be hidden from view,” Liao reports. “Posts with porn content will be set to private, which will prevent them from being reblogged or shared elsewhere in the Tumblr community.”

“Since Tumblr was founded in 2007, it has largely turned a blind eye to adult content. The company has tried to shield it from public view through Safe Mode and more stringent search filters,” Liao reports. “But in recent months — and under the ownership of Verizon’s Oath unit — it began to consider removing content more aggressively.”

