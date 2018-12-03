“After December 17th, any explicit posts will be flagged and deleted by algorithms. For now, Tumblr is emailing users who have posted adult content flagged by algorithms and notifying them that their content will soon be hidden from view,” Liao reports. “Posts with porn content will be set to private, which will prevent them from being reblogged or shared elsewhere in the Tumblr community.”
“Since Tumblr was founded in 2007, it has largely turned a blind eye to adult content. The company has tried to shield it from public view through Safe Mode and more stringent search filters,” Liao reports. “But in recent months — and under the ownership of Verizon’s Oath unit — it began to consider removing content more aggressively.”
MacDailyNews Take: Behold the power of Apple and the end of Tumblr.
