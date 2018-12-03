“But as I began to unbox my new Air, I feared that times have changed and I wouldn’t be breathing quite the same Air again,” Matyszczyk writes. “For a start, I’ve been used to the 11-inch version for a long time… When you’ve been used to an 11-inch screen for so long, the necessary leap to 13 inches is jarring.”
“Still, the one thing I do more than any other on a laptop is type. This is where the new Air leaves me hanging. It isn’t so much the butterfly keyboard and how it feels to the touch. My typing seems to be doing just fine. No obvious increase in typos. No painful misspelling of Peter Thiel or Utterly Bonkers,” Matyszczyk writes. “No, it’s the noise. The new Air clacks. And clacks. And clacks.”
Matyszczyk writes, “I still hanker after the Classic.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Out favorite Mac of all time remains the 11-inch MacBook Air, so we know what you mean, Chris. Still, the display, the speed, and the battery life make the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display a worthy successor.
SEE ALSO:
ZDNet reviews Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air: ‘A good balancing act’ – November 12, 2018
John Gruber reviews Apple’s new MacBook Air: ‘It’s pretty damn sweet’ – November 6, 2018
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s new MacBook Air: The clear pick over the 12-inch MacBook – November 6, 2018
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has a processor like no other laptop – October 31, 2018
Apple reveals all-new MacBook Air with a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display – October 30, 2018