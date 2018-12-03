“Having resisted the urgings of an Apple store salesman to buy a MacBook Pro, I brought the Air home with a sense of achievement and loyalty,” Chris Matyszczyk writes for ZDNet. “I’ve used Airs for years. They’ve represented a certain grace in computers, a simplicity and effectiveness that few could approach.”

“But as I began to unbox my new Air, I feared that times have changed and I wouldn’t be breathing quite the same Air again,” Matyszczyk writes. “For a start, I’ve been used to the 11-inch version for a long time… When you’ve been used to an 11-inch screen for so long, the necessary leap to 13 inches is jarring.”

“Still, the one thing I do more than any other on a laptop is type. This is where the new Air leaves me hanging. It isn’t so much the butterfly keyboard and how it feels to the touch. My typing seems to be doing just fine. No obvious increase in typos. No painful misspelling of Peter Thiel or Utterly Bonkers,” Matyszczyk writes. “No, it’s the noise. The new Air clacks. And clacks. And clacks.”

Matyszczyk writes, “I still hanker after the Classic.”

