With iOS 12.1 and later, Group FaceTime makes it easy to chat with multiple people at the same time.

You can start a Group FaceTime right from the FaceTime app or from a group conversation in the Messages app. The tile of the person speaking gets larger automatically, so you’ll never lose track of the conversation.

Now, Apple is telling the world about Group FaceTime using a funny new ad, “A Little Company,” featuring Elvis impersonators singing the song “There’s Always Me” by Elvis Presley:

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: A little humor goes a long way!