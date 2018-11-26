“Kering, the company behind luxury brands Gucci and Saint Laurent, said Monday it’s teaming up with Apple to use apps in its stores,” Sean Keane reports for CNET.

“The Paris-based company revealed the partnership in a wider announcement about its plan to develop its own online shopping sites by 2020,” Keane reports. “Apple workers already use iOS devices as mobile tills in its own stores. The first app in its new partnership will let workers at Kering-brand stores check inventory. The partnership will also focus on an iOS-based in-store payment method.”

Read more in the full article here.

“The French company did not detail how much it would spend on developing its own on-line sites,” Sarah White and Pascale Denis report for Reuters. “Kering’s decision to take more online activities in-house shows how industry players with financial muscle are deciding to build their own digital operations, giving them full access to information such as client data.”

“Kering also said on Monday it was working with Apple Inc. on applications for use by sales assistants to scan inventories,” White and Denis report. “Kering’s online sales made up 6 percent of its 6.4 billion euro turnover in the first half of 2018, and grew by 80 percent in the third quarter, faster than revenue growth in department stores or its own shops.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Another enterprise win for Apple! Hopefully many other retailers take note and sign up to work with Apple to get modern solutions into stores and retail workers’ hands!