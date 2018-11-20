“If your family is like mine, chances are you might find yourselves split up over the holidays. Some folks are on one coast and maybe some family members are traveling out of the country,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Normally, you might video chat with individual families or people separately, but, now you can Group FaceTime with (almost) everyone at once.”

“In its latest iOS 12.1 update, Apple included Group FaceTime and the ability for up to 32 people to video chat at the same time on iPhone or iPad,” Haselton reports. “Keep in mind that this only works for devices that support FaceTime, so Android users won’t be able to join. But I like FaceTime because it lets you use someone’s regular phone number to place a call, so you don’t have to worry about them being logged into a service like Skype.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Android users won’t be able to join.” Not a problem. 🙂

Haselton reports, “You can make the video chat a little more fun by adding filters or stickers to your video.”

• While the chat is going, tap the star icon on the bottom left of the screen.

• You’ll see the standard iMessage app menu. Tap through the icons to add various effects to your chat.

• One lets you use your Memoji to chat.

• Play around with the different effects and have some fun.

MacDailyNews Take: Group FaceTime works well. We do recommend creating a group chat in Messages with everyone, to make sure everyone’s available, and then simply initiate Group FaceTime directly from Messages.