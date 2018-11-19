“The awesome iPhone photo editor Darkroom is coming to the iPad soon, and today we’re seeing a sneak peek of what to expect from Darkroom for iPad,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Darkroom 4 is also looking for beta testers to put the app through its paces before release.”

Hall reports, “Darkroom describes the upcoming version 4 release for iPad as ‘desktop-class without the desktop’ in its announcement: “‘Oh Wow!’ — that was our first reaction when we tried the new Darkroom on iPad. We think you will agree, join Testflight and try the beta! The much bigger screen, the exposition of previously hidden and secondary tools, the performance and smoothness. iPad showcases the true power of Darkroom in a radically new, yet completely familiar way.'”

“Darkroom is sharing the new iPad version of the app with a small group of testers ahead of time to help improve the release before launch, too,” Hall reports. “Darkroom users interested in testing the new release can apply for the TestFlight beta, although the test pool will be limited to a few hundred testers to start. ”

MacDailyNews Note: More info about the Darkroom beta here.