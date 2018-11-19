“Apple has confirmed plans to conduct more on-foot data collection for Apple Maps, going beyond the first efforts in San Francisco,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 23, Apple’s pedestrian recon team will be operating in the California counties of Alameda, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz, the company said on its website,” Fingas reports. “So far the company hasn’t announced plans beyond the state.”

“On a broader scale the collection should be used to build out Apple’s first-party mapping data,” Fingas reports. “Plans to migrate to first-party maps were announced last June, and could help solve problems caused by the current dependence on a mish-mash of sources.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Slowly but surely Apple Maps is improving. If you haven’t used it lately, give it another chance! Maps is being rebuilt from the ground up to better reflect the world around you. The new underlying map uses Apple data and features enhanced geographic context like pedestrian paths and parks, more detailed building outlines and parking lots, better road network coverage, and more. You’ll also be able to get where you’re going with improved routes, whether you’re on foot or on the road. The new Maps is now available in Northern California and is coming soon to the rest of the United States. Maps helps you find your way without compromising your privacy. Personalized alerts and suggestions, like letting you know when it’s time to leave for your next appointment, are created using data on your device. And the data that is sent to Maps while you use the app — such as search terms, navigation routing, and traffic information — is never tied to your Apple ID. – Apple Inc.