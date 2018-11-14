“While only Apple has the real figures – and Apple won’t be disclosing unit sales in future financial statements – it’s possible to get a picture of things using third-party data. One such source of data is business analytics firm Mixpanel,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “”
“There are signs that iPhone XR adoptions were perhaps weaker than adoption for the iPhone 8/8 Plus. But the flipside is that iPhone XS/XS Max adoption seems good. And remember that the iPhone XS Max starts at $999. And it seems that the iPhone XS Max may have suffered from supply issues, dampening initial adoption,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Maybe Apple was right to wean analysts, pundits, and Wall Street types off of their obsession with iPhone unit sales, and instead focus their minds on revenue.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
If there actually is an issue with iPhone XR sales — and the jury is still way out on that one — that could be a good thing for Apple as it could mean that when spending over $750 on an iPhone, more people than ever say to themselves, “Well, I might as well get the very best one available,” and buy the iPhone Xs Max over iPhone XR. This would positively impact Apple’s iPhone ASP, of course. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2018
—
If XR demand is soft, then demand for the other, higher-priced X-class iPhones is likely better than expected. — MacDailyNews, November 12, 2018
