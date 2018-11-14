“Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities recently published a report (via MacRumors ) in which he talked about one of the key new features he expects to see in Apple’s next iPad Pro,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Kuo wrote that he gives better-than-even odds that the iPad that Apple introduces in either the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020 ‘may adopt [time-of-flight].’ As MacRumors explains, ‘[a] time-of-flight camera system is designed to determine the distance between objects by measuring the time-of-flight of a light or laser signal between the camera and the subject at each point in the image.'”

“Put simply, the rear-facing camera of the next iPad Pro should get 3D sensing capability,” Eassa writes. “‘We believe that 3D modeling captured by ToF and then edited by an Apple Pencil on an iPad will create an all-new productivity experience for design applications in a totally different manner from [traditional] computers,’ said Kuo.”

“Although that potential iPad Pro camera upgrade sounds quite compelling, Apple’s mighty research and development organization is unlikely to be content with just a single upgrade,” Eassa writes. “In the next iPad Pro, expect Apple to deliver a new A13X applications processor that meaningfully boosts GPU, CPU, and Neural Engine (used for machine learning tasks) performance over the current-generation A12X Bionic.”

MacDailyNews Take: We expect lucky iOS 13, to be unveiled in June, along with lucky A13 and A13X, due next fall, will deliver more power user features to iPad Pro and iPhone models that have the hardware to handle them.