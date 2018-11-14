“I’ve been using a new iPad Pro for about a week,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Once you become used to using multitouch on the device you’ll be smashing through the apps, getting work done and taking advantage of Split View, Slide Over and all the other multi-tasking tools inside these things. The only slight frustration (still) being the inability to open two instances of the same app side-by-side – unless you are using Safari. Apple must surely be considering tabbed windows for apps as a workaround for this?”

“Is it a computer replacement? Of course not. We’ll always need a few trucks,” Evans writes. “But for tens of millions of computer users, iPad Pro is all the computer they need – and the number of tasks it can accomplish is growing – it will even run Photoshop next year.”

“It’s the best iPad Pro since the last one with a faster processor than many notebook PCs. With its world-class design, rock-solid operating system and a deluge of apps, Apple’s pro tablet is the best tablet you can get,” Evans writes. “Apple’s new iPad Pro is the Aston Martin of tablets and defines the future shape of the industry.”

Read more in the full review here.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is amazingly compact. It's very different than the previous 12.9-inch model, with its giant bezels and anachronistic Home button. If you can get to an Apple Store to try them out in person, do it! The answer isn't to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017

