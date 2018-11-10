Apple has determined that a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives (SSD) used in 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units have an issue that may result in data loss and failure of the drive. 13-inch MacBook Pro units with affected drives were sold between June 2017 and June 2018.

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) will service affected drives, free of charge. Apple recommends having your drive serviced as soon as possible.

Apple will also send an email to customers, who registered their device with Apple, to let them know about this program.

More info and MacBook Pro eligibility check here.

MacDailyNews Note: This program does not affect 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or older 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” and “Edward W.” for the heads up.]