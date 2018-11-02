“The new products just revealed by Apple at a special event in Brooklyn this week have several things in common,” David Phelan writes for The Independent. “But most notable is the input of Apple’s Chief of Design, Sir Jonathan Ive, universally referred to as Jony.”

“I caught up with him soon after the excitement of the product launch event,” Phelan writes. “He has just revealed the brand new iPad: a radical re-design that does away with some of the product’s most familiar features, such as the home button. So I begin by asking him whether he feels a special responsibility when a well-loved and commercially successful product is being changed drastically.”

I think what puts a product in the place where it’s described as magical is often about those attributes which are less easy to describe. You can’t quite put your finger on what it is. So, in the new iPad Pro, one of the things we’ve been wanting to get to for a long time is a sense that the product is not oriented in a primary and then, therefore, in a secondary way. What I think marks the new iPad Pro as particularly special is it doesn’t have an orientation. It has speakers all the way around the perimeter. By getting rid of the Home Button and developing Face ID, the tablet is able to work in all of these different orientations. – Jony Ive

Much more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Even with Home button, we use our iPad in landscape pretty much all of the time. Take Our Poll