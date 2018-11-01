“In the pictures, it looks lovely. Young urbanites mingle around cafe tables outside a glass facade running almost the whole width of a park, topped off with a sliver of roof that tapers at the edges like the lid of a MacBook Air computer,” Richard Orange reports for The Guardian. “Which modern capital would not scream to have this Foster + Partners-designed Apple store in pride of place in its city centre?”

“Well, Stockholm, apparently. On the day it took power earlier this month, the Swedish capital’s new government announced that it would block the project in Kungsträdgården park,” Orange reports. “‘It is welcome that Apple wants to establish itself in the city,’ says Erik Slottner, the Christian Democrat politician who has led political opposition to the building. ‘But Kungsträdgården is the wrong place.'”

“To many in the city, it seems astonishing that the company could ever have thought Kungsträdgården – the King’s Garden – an appropriate place for a store, however outstanding its design,” Orange reports. “Opposition came not only from protesters and conservationists, but from official bodies such as the city’s official Beauty Council. There were around 1,800 responses to the city’s consultation on the project. Almost all of them were negative.”

MacDailyNews Take: But a TGI Fridays, the current occupant, is A-OK?