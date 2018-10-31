“Yesterday in Brooklyn, at a music venue more than a century old, Apple released its newest and most innovative computer. It’s thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and it’s powered by a crazy-powerful new processor,” Lauren Goode writes for Wired. “Also, there was an update to the MacBook Air.”

“It’s true: While the new MacBook Air was the product that people hopped on a plane, train, or subway yesterday to see, the clamshell laptop was just the opening act,” Goode writes. “The new iPad Pro announced yesterday was the headliner. It’s a more technically impressive device, one that demonstrates what the future of computing looks like to Apple.”

“Of course, many people were just happy to hear that that the MacBook Air is not being totally neglected. The MacBook Air was first released in 2008 and has received only incremental updates since then,” Goode writes. “Now, it has a high-resolution display; an improved keyboard and trackpad; a fingerprint sensor for authentication; and internals that are, at the very least, up to date.”



“The iPad Pro, on the other hand, is a showcase of truly impressive technologies. I say this as someone who has never felt the need to actually buy an iPad… But this iPad Pro! It’s enough to make anyone want an iPad,” Goode writes. “While iPad Pro prices aren’t easy to swallow, it makes sense when you consider what the iPad has become. Which is to say, it really is a computer.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, iPad Pro certainly is a computer and a powerful one at that!