• Apple Watch Series 4 automatically contacts emergency services if you are immobile for about a minute after detecting a hard fall. The watch will also now play a message that informs the responder that the Apple Watch has detected a fall and shares your location coordinates when possible.
• Fixes an issue that could cause an incomplete installation of the Walkie-Talkie app for some users.
• Resolves an issue that prevented some users from being able to send or receive invitations on Walkie-Talkie
• Addresses an issue where some previously warned Activity awards were not showing in the Awards tab of the Activity app for some users.
MacDailyNews Note: To check for updates manually, use these steps:
1. Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.
2. On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
3. Tap General > Software Update.
4. Download the update. If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
5. Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete.
Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don’t restart your iPhone or Apple Watch, and don’t quit the Apple Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch will restart on its own.