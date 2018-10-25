The Pokémon GO team has announced a new feature called “Adventure Sync” that’s coming soon.

Exploring with Pokémon GO has never been easier with a new feature coming soon! Adventure Sync can record your walking distances even when Pokémon GO isn’t launched, working in the background to tally your distance, earn Candy, and hatch Eggs!

Plus, Adventure Sync will deliver a weekly summary, where you can see your Incubator and Candy progress as well as important activity statistics. Check in via your Trainer Profile to see the number of kilometers recorded for the week. Earn rewards each week for each milestone you cross, and receive push notifications when your Buddy Pokémon has found a Candy or when an Egg is about to hatch!

You can opt into Adventure Sync at any time, and the feature will connect to both Apple Health on Apple devices and Google Fit on Android devices. — The Pokémon GO team

MacDailyNews Take: There’s an interesting tie-in. Most people consider Apple Health to be a rather dry subject; a repository for steps, flights climbed, calories, heart rate, walking and running distance, weight, etc. Here’s to injecting a little fun into the Health app!