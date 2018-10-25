“Apple continues to increase its efforts in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing market after it picked Thailand as the location for its second Apple Store in the region,” Jon Russell reports for TechCrunch.

“A post on Apple’s website reveals that it will operate a retail store at the soon-to-open Iconsiam which is set to become Bangkok’s largest mall when it opens next month,” Russell reports. “The Apple Store is set to open its doors on November 10.”

Russell reports, “The new store follows the opening of an Apple Store in Singapore last year, which marked the U.S. firm’s first official brick and mortar presence in Southeast Asia, a region of 650 million consumers that has more internet users than the U.S. population.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Bangkok!