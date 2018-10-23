“Two votes from the FCC today resolved longstanding questions regarding the future of so-called ‘mid-band’ radio spectrum in the United States,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat.

“In a 3-1 vote, FCC commissioners opened the 3.5GHz band up for use in 5G networks, with a separate unanimous vote expanding the 6GHz band to next-generation Wi-Fi devices,” Horwitz writes. “Collectively, the FCC’s orders set the stage for dramatically better mobile devices and wireless routers than what’s available today.”

“Researchers and regulators in Europe and Asia have identified the 3.5GHz band as ideal for 5G signaling, as it offers an excellent combination of wireless signal distance, building penetration, and bandwidth; the only challenge has been reallocating previously-reserved spectrum for 5G,” Horwitz writes. “Now, that can happen, and 5G devices can be built to support the same 3.5GHz ranges across North America, Europe, and Asia.”

During today's #OpenMtgFCC, the @FCC voted on new rules to encourage increased investment and deployment in the 3.5 GHz band in both urban & rural areas. #5GReady pic.twitter.com/ydWoi77sUS — CTIA (@CTIA) October 23, 2018

#Wireless industry leaders agree: Mid-band #spectrum is critical for deployment & U.S. leadership in 5G. Learn how proposed @FCC rules for the 3.5 GHz band will help unleash the first swath of mid-band airwaves in the U.S. Read More: https://t.co/tllnwfJeHi pic.twitter.com/4YaVMJa7pp — CTIA (@CTIA) October 23, 2018

