“Despite the iPhone XR slated for launch in the latter half of October, Taiwan-based suppliers engaged in the Apple supply chain remain cautious about orders for the new iPhone series for the rest of 2018, according to industry sources,” Monica Chen and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes.

“If sales of the upcoming iPhone XR, which will be priced lower than the XS models, fail to stimulate the overall demand for iPhones, said the sources, Apple may slow down its pace of orders,” Chen and Shen report. “Suppliers for the new iPhones are expected to post weak sales for the fourth quarter of 2018, the sources noted. TSMC, for example, will likely generate lower-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter.”

“Largan Precision, another Apple supplier specializing in camera lens, disclosed recently that shipments are expected to decrease in October and drop further in November,” Chen and Shen report. “Order visibility for December is still unclear, the company also warned.”

MacDailyNews Take: If sales of the upcoming iPhone Xr fail to stimulate the overall demand for iPhones, pigs will rapidly take wing the world over.