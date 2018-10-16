“Apple apologized over the hacking of some Chinese accounts in phishing scams, almost a week after it emerged that stolen Apple IDs had been used to swipe customer funds,” Yoko Kubota reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“In its English statement Tuesday, Apple said it found ‘a small number of our users’ accounts’ had been accessed through phishing scams,” Kubota reports. “‘We are deeply apologetic about the inconvenience caused to our customers by these phishing scams,’ Apple said in its Chinese statement.”

“The incident came to light last week when Chinese mobile-payment giants Alipay and WeChat Pay said some customers had lost money,” Kubota reports. “The victims of the scams, Apple said Tuesday, hadn’t enabled so-called two-factor authentication… To help prevent unauthorized access to their accounts, Apple said, people should enable two-factor authentication.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple apologizes even though it wasn’t their fault, but the fault of the users themselves. Enable two-factor authentication for your Apple ID and use unique passwords; do not reuse passwords across different online services. If you haven’t already, set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID using these simple instructions. SEE ALSO:

Hackers are using stolen Apple IDs to swipe cash in China, Alipay and WePay warn – October 11, 2018