“Subscribers of Sony’s PlayStation Vue TV service can now see their on-demand content in Apple’s TV app for iPhone, iPad, and the Apple TV, potentially making it easier to keep up with shows and movies,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The option to add Vue videos to the TV app’s ‘Up Next’ section should appear when browsing titles in Apple’s interface, so long as people subscribe and have the service’s official app installed and logged in,” Fingas reports. “Apple’s software keeps tabs on progress, and places Vue content alongside that of other streaming services like iTunes, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.”

“It should even be possible to catch up with with live sports,” Fingas reports. “Opening any Vue video in the TV app will switch to Sony’s native client.”

MacDailyNews Take: As PlayStation Vue subscribers, with the PlayStation Cue app in the No.1 position on all our our Apple TV 4K units, we can attest that it works! We noticed it yesterday while using the TV app to switch between PlayStation Vue’s TBS feed of the Red Sox – Astros game and the NBC Sports app’s feed of the Patriots – Chiefs game. We’re certainly using Apple’s TV app much more now!