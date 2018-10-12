“And what Black Friday iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Watch sales can you expect?” Kelly writes. “History gives us a very good idea.””
“Black Friday sales on Apple devices follow a predictable format every year so,” Kelly writes, “having analysed recent years and spoken with industry insiders, I expect the following deals in 2018:”
• Save $200 on the Apple iPhone XR with Qualified Activation
• Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR – Up to $300 Gift Card when activating a new instalment plan
• Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Display for $674 (save $325)
• Apple MacBook 12-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)
• Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)
• Apple iPad 9.7-inch Display for $229 (save $100)
• Apple iPad Mini 4 for $239 (save $160)
• Apple Watch Series 4 with $30 Gift Card – $399.99 (no discount)
• Apple Watch Series 4 for $379.99 (save $20)
MacDailyNews Take: Now, there are some excellent deals for sure, if they do indeed come to fruition. Notably, 9.7-inch iPad units are going to move very nicely on Black Friday if that deal is actually offered!