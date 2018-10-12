“It may shun Black Friday itself, but thanks to huge discounts from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, deals on Apple AAPL -1.07% products will be some of the biggest doorbusters this year,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes.

“And what Black Friday iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Watch sales can you expect?” Kelly writes. “History gives us a very good idea.””

“Black Friday sales on Apple devices follow a predictable format every year so,” Kelly writes, “having analysed recent years and spoken with industry insiders, I expect the following deals in 2018:”

• Save $200 on the Apple iPhone XR with Qualified Activation

• Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR – Up to $300 Gift Card when activating a new instalment plan

• Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Display for $674 (save $325)

• Apple MacBook 12-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)

• Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Display for $1,049 (save $250)

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch Display for $229 (save $100)

• Apple iPad Mini 4 for $239 (save $160)

• Apple Watch Series 4 with $30 Gift Card – $399.99 (no discount)

• Apple Watch Series 4 for $379.99 (save $20)

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Now, there are some excellent deals for sure, if they do indeed come to fruition. Notably, 9.7-inch iPad units are going to move very nicely on Black Friday if that deal is actually offered!