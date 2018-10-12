“Apple is reportedly deploying a new vehicle, the Subaru Impreza hatchback, to its fleet of vehicles driving the world to collect first-party Maps data,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“Marked white Imprezas have been seen around Los Angeles, according to Business Insider,” Fingas reports. “Although the cars are smaller, they’re also distinguished by a new, extremely tall sensor rig, presumably housing standard equipment such as cameras and LIDAR.”

‘Until now Apple has been relying on minivans. The Maps recon fleet is notably separate from the Lexus SUVs Apple has deployed for its self-driving car program.”

Read more, and see the photo, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is driving vehicles around the world to collect data which will be used to improve Apple Maps. Some of this data will be published in future Apple Maps updates. More info about where Apple will be driving their vehicles next here.