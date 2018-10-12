“Apple launched iOS 12 with much fanfare earlier this month but early adoption appeared sluggish. However, in the following weeks, iOS 12 adoption has actually outpaced iOS 11 now, according to data from Mixpanel,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“iOS 12 is now installed on more than 50% of active iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices,” Mayo reports. “It took iOS 11 [months] to reach this milestone; iOS 12 has achieved it in under twenty days,” Mayo reports. ” The positive reception from the community (with no showstopper iOS bugs hitting the headlines) surely must have helped accelerate adoption.”

“iOS 12 uptake will likely continue to be strong for the foreseeable future,” Mayo reports. “iOS 12.1 will include major new features like group FaceTime and more than 70 new emoji, which always help to incentivize people to upgrade.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The adoption level of the latest version of Android, 8.x Oreo, currently stands at 19.2. Android 8.0 Oreo was released on August 21, 2017. We don’t call Google’s mess “fragmandroid” for nothin’!