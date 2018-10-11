“After the release of Apple iPhone 2018 lineup, a lot of buzz is now being created around the imminent launch of the iPad Pro 2018,” Zara Ali reports for MySmartPrice. “Until now, many model numbers have surfaced in EEC certification, but today we found three new model numbers debuting on MIIT certification. Additionally, we have also spotted a ‘Bluetooth Device’ in one of the listing that goes by the model number A2051.”

“The new model numbers that we have spotted on MIIT are – A1876, A1980, and A1993,” Ali reports. “These three model numbers have certification date of September 29, 2018, which makes them quite new in comparison to the previous leaks that carried model numbers from last year.”

Ali reports, “As we mentioned in the beginning, we have also spotted a new Bluetooth Device with model number A2051 in the listing and as of now we are not able to decode what it is exactly.”

MacDailyNews Take: That “Bluetooth device” may be referring to Apple Pencil 2.