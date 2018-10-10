“But the guilt passed quickly,” Johnson writes. “Within seconds my attention had already turned back to my new iPhone XS Max, a device that does many of the tasks my iPad Pro does more comfortably and efficiently.”
“Nothing about the iPhone XS Max won me over quite like its gorgeous 6.5-inch display,” Johnson writes. “Before the iPhone XS Max, I was already somewhat sidelining the iPad Pro, in part because it no longer fits well in my workflow. Apple’s tablet was once my workhorse, but these days I find the 12-inch MacBook handily replaces it.”
MacDailyNews Take: People who feel this way were never using their iPad Pro units anywhere near to their full potential.
Don’t get us, wrong, the iPhone Xs Max is a wondrous device – it’s Apple’s flagship iPhone, after all – but it cannot replace an iPad Pro for those who really use iPad Pro to create, not just consume.