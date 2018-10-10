“I haven’t used my iPad Pro in days,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld. “In fact, I kind of forgot it existed, as last week I guiltily realized I’d buried my longtime daily writing companion under a pile of papers as though it were a random piece of trash.”

“But the guilt passed quickly,” Johnson writes. “Within seconds my attention had already turned back to my new iPhone XS Max, a device that does many of the tasks my iPad Pro does more comfortably and efficiently.”

“Nothing about the iPhone XS Max won me over quite like its gorgeous 6.5-inch display,” Johnson writes. “Before the iPhone XS Max, I was already somewhat sidelining the iPad Pro, in part because it no longer fits well in my workflow. Apple’s tablet was once my workhorse, but these days I find the 12-inch MacBook handily replaces it.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: People who feel this way were never using their iPad Pro units anywhere near to their full potential. Don’t get us, wrong, the iPhone Xs Max is a wondrous device – it’s Apple’s flagship iPhone, after all – but it cannot replace an iPad Pro for those who really use iPad Pro to create, not just consume.