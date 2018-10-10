“iOS 12.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1 promise to be the first major updates since the release of iOS 12, macOS Mojave 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12 in mid-September and Apple already released the third beta versions to developers and public beta testers alike,” Nestor reports. “One thing that the iOS 12.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1 software updates have in common is a collection of more than 70 new emoji characters. Additionally, Apple will finally bring the promised group FaceTime feature with the iOS 12.1 and macOS Mojave 10.14.1 updates.”
“Users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program will receive the public beta 3 of iOS 12.1, macOS Mojave 10.14.1, and tvOS 12.1 on your registered devices through OTA (Over-the-Air) updates. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app, go to the General section, and tap on Software Updates to install the public beta 3 of iOS 12.1,” Nestor reports. “On the other hand, Mac users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program can now download and install the public beta 3 of macOS Mojave 10.14.1 by opening the Preferences app and clicking on the Software Updates panel. Lastly, Apple TV public beta testers can install tvOS 12.1 public beta 3 via Settings > System > Software Update.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have at ’em public beta testers! Please let us know if you encounter any issues below.