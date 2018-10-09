“Chinese chat app Bullet Messenger – touted as an upstart rival to Tencent Holdings Ltd’s hugely popular WeChat – says its app has been removed from Apple Inc’s App Store just months after its launch due to a copyright complaint,” Reuters reports.

“Beijing Kuairu Technology, Bullet’s owner, said in a social media posting on Tuesday that it was forced to pull the app after complaints were raised about image content provided by a partner,” Reuters reports. “It was briefly the most downloaded free app in the Chinese App Store, amassing 5 million registered users within 10 days of its August launch. The company did not elaborate on which part of the app the copyright complaints were referring to.”

Reuters reports, “Bullet’s rapid ascent caught industry onlookers by surprise in a market that is heavily dominated by super-app WeChat, which has roughly 1 billion users and is virtually ubiquitous among Chinese smartphone users.”

MacDailyNews Take: Presumably once the copyright issues are cleared up the app should fairly quickly reappear on the App Store.