“Adobe on Thursday released Photoshop Elements 2019 and Premiere Elements 2019,” AppleInsider reports.

“Along with the usual slate of new features, this year’s updates focus on automating what would otherwise be complex workflows with the help of Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence,” AppleInsider reports. “Like past Elements releases, Adobe is putting an emphasis on ease-of-use by wrapping powerful software features in an approachable user interface.”

“Photoshop Elements 2019 and Premiere Elements 2019 are available for $99.99 each for new users or $79.99 for upgraders,” AppleInsider reports. “Both products can be purchased together as part of a $149.99 bundle, or $119.99 for existing users.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Have at ’em, Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements users!