“Seven years into his tenure as Apple CEO, Tim Cook remains a popular guy, especially in an Apple store in New York, where he recently waded through a sea of adoring Apple fans pleading for selfies before he sat down with VICE News Tonight for an interview,” VICE News reports.

“This is partly because Cook’s competitors in Silicon Valley have set a low bar. Already under fire for being a tool for voter suppression and misinformation during the 2016 election, Facebook announced Friday that it had discovered the largest security breach in the company’s history, affecting 50 million users,” VICE News reports. “Cook said that kind of data breach won’t happen at Apple, because the personal data Apple collects stays locked on iPhones, and even Apple can’t access it. ‘We’re not in the business of building the detailed profile of you,’ Cook said. ‘The way we go into product design, we challenge ourselves to collect as little as possible. And when we have it, we challenge ourselves to encrypt it in the end.'”

“That has come at a cost to Apple’s business. Apple Music, for example, could build detailed profiles of users and sell that to advertisers, as competitors Spotify, Pandora, and Google Music do. But Cook considers that an affront to the basic promise of the Apple brand,” VICE News reports. “‘We don’t read your messages,’ he said. ‘These things, even in our heads, are offensive, right? To think about, these are private communications and intimate conversations that you are having. And so we wouldn’t even think about that.'”

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Quotes from Apple CEO Tim Cook: I see privacy as one of the most important issues of the twenty-first century. We’re at a stage now where more information about you is online and on your phone than there is in your house… We [at Apple] take that very seriously. I’m not a pro-regulation kind of person. I believe in the free market. Deeply… [but] I think some level of government regulation is important to come out of that. You are not our product. The narrative that some companies will try to get you to believe is, “I’ve got to take all of your data to make my service better.” Well, don’t believe them. Whoever’s telling you that, it’s a bunch of bunk. What users want from us, and what we’ve always provided them, is a curated platform,, and that’s what we do. We don’t take a political stand. We’re not leaning one way or the other. You can tell that from the stuff on the App Store, in Podcasts, etc. You’ll see everything from very conservative to very liberal. And that’s they way I think it should be. On the removal of Alex Jones’ content from Apple platforms: I don’t want to get into singular kind of event, but I think there’s enough there that reasonable people could agree that, if you’re going to curate, that that should be off. In terms of power, I’ve never felt like I have any power. That’s not how I look and think about the world.