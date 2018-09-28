No reasonable juror could have found infringement based on evidence presented during the liability phase of the 2015 trial, said the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
MacDailyNews Take: Good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight.
SEE ALSO:
Apple loses patent lawsuit to University of Wisconsin, faces up to $862 million in damages – October 13, 2015
Judge: University cannot get triple damages in patent fight with Apple – October 16, 2015
Apple’s newest courtroom foe is a taxpayer-funded public university – October 16, 2015
Apple faces $400 million in damages in university patent case, sources say – October 14, 2015