Just as a reminder, Apple says that macOS Mojave is compatible with the following desktop and laptops:
• MacBook introduced in early 2015 or later
• MacBook Air introduced in mid 2012 or later
• MacBook Pro introduced in mid 2012 or later
• Mac mini introduced in late 2012 or later
• iMac introduced in late 2012 or later
• iMac Pro (all models)
• Mac Pro introduced in late 2013, plus mid-2010 or mid-2012 models with a recommended Metal-capable graphics card.
Terpstra writes, “As for how well macOS Mojave performs on older Macs, we’ve seen a number of reports that users with older systems (2012–2015) are experiencing smoother performance and less lag using the latest version of macOS.:
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let us know on which Mac(s) you’re running macOS Mojave anyhow they’re performing vs. previous macOS installations!