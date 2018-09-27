“New macOS versions usually mean better performance on Apple’s latest hardware, but they’re rarely optimized for anything older (even last year’s models),” Brett Terpstra writes for Lifehacker. “So what’s the consensus on macOS Mojave, Apple’s latest operating system, when it comes to older machines?”

Just as a reminder, Apple says that macOS Mojave is compatible with the following desktop and laptops:

• MacBook introduced in early 2015 or later

• MacBook Air introduced in mid 2012 or later

• MacBook Pro introduced in mid 2012 or later

• Mac mini introduced in late 2012 or later

• iMac introduced in late 2012 or later

• iMac Pro (all models)

• Mac Pro introduced in late 2013, plus mid-2010 or mid-2012 models with a recommended Metal-capable graphics card.

Terpstra writes, “As for how well macOS Mojave performs on older Macs, we’ve seen a number of reports that users with older systems (2012–2015) are experiencing smoother performance and less lag using the latest version of macOS.:

